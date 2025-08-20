Backstreet Boys’ Las Vegas Residency to Run Through February with Second Extension

The Backstreet Boys’ are extending their stay in the Sin City once again.

The “Into the Millennium” residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas was originally set to run for 21 shows, beginning on July 11 and running through August 24. Earlier this month, the residency was extended through 2026 with seven more dates, and now, the five piece band revealed even more shows that will conclude in February.

On Wednesday, the band revealed additional shows on February 5, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, and 15, 2026.

“We are overwhelmed by the incredible outpouring of love and support over these past few weeks,” the Backstreet Boys said in a press release. “To our fans who have been with us for the past 30 years — and to all the new fans who’ve recently joined us — thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You asked for more, and we can’t wait to deliver with more Sphere shows in 2026.”

They added to “get those white outfits ready — this is going to be larger than life.”

By the end of the 21 previously-announced sold-out shows throughout July and August, Nick, AJ, Brian, Kevin, and Howie D. will have performed for nearly 350,000 fans. They became the first pop act to perform at the visually immersive venue, as well as the first artists to physically fly through space within the Sphere.

Tickets for the December and January shows will be available for fans who previously registered for the Artist Presale starting on Wednesday, August 20 at 9 a.m. PT, followed by a general on sale Friday, August 22 at 9 a.m. PT here.

The newly-announced February dates will be available for fans who previously registered for the Artist Presale for the December/January dates with first access starting on Wednesday, August 20 at 11 a.m. PT. A general on sale will kick-off on Friday, August 22 at 11 a.m. PT here.

The Backstreet Boys rose to fame in the late ’90s with their debut self-titled in 1996, followed by Backstreet’s Back in 1997. They garnered massive attention with Millennium, which dropped in 1999, anchored with the global hit “I Want It That Way.” They returned with Black & Blue in 2000 and Never Gone in 2005. While Richardson left the group in 2006, the group continued as a quartet, releasing albums in 2007 and 2009. Richardson rejoined in 2012 and they released their fully independent record In a World Like This to celebrate their 20th anniversary in 2013.

In 2019, the band returned with DNA; the record, featuring “Don’t Go Breakin’ My Heart” and “Chances,” debuted at No. 1. The Backstreet Boys became the first boyband to top the U.S. album charts in three decades. The group just celebrated their 30th anniversary in 2023.

Find the Backstreet Boys’ full list of upcoming Sphere residency dates below:

August 15, 2025

August 16, 2025

August 17, 2025

August 22, 2025

August 23, 2025

August 24, 2025

December 26, 2025

December 27, 2025

December 28, 2025

December 30, 2025

December 31, 2025

January 2, 2026

January 3, 2026

February 5, 2026

February 6, 2026

February 7, 2026

February 11, 2026

February 13, 2026

February 14, 2026

February 15, 2026