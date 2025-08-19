Bayker Blankenship tickets on sale in Starkville at Rick’s Cafe

Bayker Blankenship via the artist's official website

Bayker Blankenship will perform live at Rick’s Cafe in Starkville, Mississippi, on Nov. 5, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now. Fans can buy through the venue box office or ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees.

Blankenship has quickly become a rising name in the country-folk scene, blending heartfelt lyrics with engaging stage presence. His Starkville performance offers a chance for Mississippi fans to see an emerging artist with a sound rooted in Americana tradition and modern storytelling.

Rick’s Cafe, a well-known live music destination in Starkville, provides a lively setting for fans to enjoy an evening of original music and crowd favorites.

Shop for Bayker Blankenship tickets at Rick’s Cafe on November 5, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Bayker Blankenship tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.