Beauty and the Beast tickets on sale in Dallas at Music Hall at Fair Park

Beauty and the Beast enchants North Texas this holiday season with a three-week residency at Music Hall at Fair Park, running December 16, 2025, through January 4, 2026. Audiences can relive Disney’s beloved tale “as old as time” amid the grand architecture of Fair Park’s 3,400-seat landmark, complete with lavish costumes, dazzling choreography and the Academy Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman.

Tickets to every Dallas performance are on sale now. While the Music Hall box office remains an option, theatergoers can skip hidden service fees by purchasing through ScoreBig, which offers transparent, all-in pricing and instant mobile delivery.

This Broadway-caliber tour features spectacular new scenic designs—including a digitally animated rose that sheds petals in real time—and show-stopping numbers like “Be Our Guest,” where tap-dancing flatware fills the stage beneath shimmering chandeliers. Children will delight in playful wardrobe character Madame de la Grande Bouche, while longtime fans can expect fresh comic moments from Gaston and LeFou tailored to Texas audiences.

Fair Park’s central location provides ample parking and easy access to DART’s Green Line, making a festive night out hassle-free. Arrive early to explore the Art Deco exteriors lit in holiday hues or enjoy pre-show dining at the on-site Crystal Terrace restaurant overlooking the park’s fountains. With convenient matinees during school break and evening curtain times perfect for date night, Beauty and the Beast is set to become a treasured part of Dallas’ year-end traditions.

Show dates & ticket links

