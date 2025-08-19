Benise & Pavlo tickets on sale in Phoenix at MIM

Benise and Pavlo bring their Latin-inspired guitar artistry to the Musical Instrument Museum – Music Theater in Phoenix, Arizona, on Oct. 25, 2025, at 5 p.m.

Tickets for this performance are on sale now.

Known for their energetic stage presence and virtuosic guitar work, Benise and Pavlo promise a vibrant evening of flamenco, Latin, and world music sounds. Their Phoenix appearance will showcase the dazzling rhythms and melodies that have won fans worldwide.

