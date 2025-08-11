Billboard Latin Music Week 2025 Announces New Artist Lineup

Billboard has confirmed the return of Latin Music Week to Miami Beach for 2025, set to take place from October 20 to 24 at The Fillmore.

The newly announced participants include Anuel AA, Xavi, Pablo Alborán, Óscar Maydon, Alofoke, Guaynaa, Ela Taubert, Humberto “Humby” Viana, Julio Reyes Copello, Leo Rojas of “Escuela de Nada,” Molusco, Silvana Estrada, and Yami Safdie.

They join previously revealed names such as Carín León, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Goyo, Grupo 5, Kapo, Laura Pausini, Luis R. Conriquez, Myke Towers, Netón Vega, Ozuna, and Venesti.

The five-day event will include panels, interviews, roundtables, and brand activations, along with Billboard’s En Vivo concert series. It will also coincide with the 2025 Billboard Latin Music Awards, which will air live on Thursday, October 23, on Telemundo and stream on Peacock.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner commented on the return of the event, stating, “Billboard Latin Music Week continues to bring energy and creativity to Miami Beach. We can’t wait to host this global gathering that celebrates the voices shaping Latin music. It’s events like this that spotlight our city as a hub for innovation, culture, and connection.”

Leila Cobo, Billboard’s Chief Content Officer for Latin/Español, said the conference continues to adapt with the industry. “Billboard Latin Music Week has continuously evolved with the times; that’s how we’ve remained a cornerstone of the industry for over three decades.”

“This year’s edition promises to be our most expansive yet, with newly curated panels and immersive opportunities that reflect the dynamic growth of Latin music and culture in the heart of Miami Beach,” Cobo said.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Billboard Latin Week website.