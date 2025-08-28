Biscits tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Academy LA

By Madeline Page 6 hours ago
Biscits via the DJ's YouTube account
Biscits via the DJ's YouTube account

Biscits will headline Academy LA in Hollywood on November 7, 2025. The British DJ and producer brings his house-driven sound to one of Los Angeles’ premier electronic music venues.

Tickets for the Nov. 7 show are available now. Purchase through the Academy LA box office or at ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden ticket fees.

Biscits has quickly become one of the UK’s most in-demand DJs, with a catalog of tracks that dominate festival and club playlists alike. His Los Angeles performance will showcase his latest productions alongside fan favorites.

Academy LA offers a top-tier club experience with immersive lighting and sound, making it the perfect space for Biscits’ energetic and crowd-pleasing set. Fans can expect a full night of dancing and electronic music culture.

Shop for Biscits tickets at Academy LA on November 7, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Biscits tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.