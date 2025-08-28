Biscits tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Academy LA

Biscits will headline Academy LA in Hollywood on November 7, 2025. The British DJ and producer brings his house-driven sound to one of Los Angeles’ premier electronic music venues.

Tickets for the Nov. 7 show are available now. Purchase through the Academy LA box office or at ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden ticket fees.

Biscits has quickly become one of the UK’s most in-demand DJs, with a catalog of tracks that dominate festival and club playlists alike. His Los Angeles performance will showcase his latest productions alongside fan favorites.

Academy LA offers a top-tier club experience with immersive lighting and sound, making it the perfect space for Biscits’ energetic and crowd-pleasing set. Fans can expect a full night of dancing and electronic music culture.

