Blake Shelton Las Vegas shows at Caesars Palace tickets on sale

Blake Shelton is bringing his signature country sound to the Las Vegas Strip this winter, with a series of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Fans can catch the beloved country star live on select nights from Jan. 15 through Jan. 30, 2026.

The multi-platinum artist, coach on “The Voice,” and Grand Ole Opry member will deliver an evening of his chart-topping hits and fan-favorite anthems. Known for songs like “God’s Country,” “Honey Bee” and “Austin,” Shelton continues to thrill audiences with his mix of heartfelt ballads and rowdy country rockers. The Colosseum’s state-of-the-art venue promises to elevate the experience with first-class sound and staging.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly from the Caesars Palace box office or secure seats through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service fees.

Shelton has long been a crowd favorite in Las Vegas, where residencies often feature intimate performances that highlight an artist’s personality and music. With multiple nights scheduled, country fans have ample opportunity to plan a trip to see one of Nashville’s most recognizable voices live in the entertainment capital of the world.

Blake Shelton Las Vegas Dates

