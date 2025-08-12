Blush tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Moroccan Lounge

Blush brings a night of indie pop to the Moroccan Lounge in Los Angeles on August 17, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. The intimate downtown venue is a perfect match for the band’s melodic hooks and close-up performance style.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at the Moroccan Lounge box office or find seats via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden ticket fees. With limited capacity, early buyers will have the best pick of spots.

Known for shimmering vocals and atmospheric arrangements, Blush has built a word-of-mouth following through dynamic live sets. Whether you’re discovering the group or catching them again, this Los Angeles date promises a summer night of feel-good music in a fan-favorite room.

