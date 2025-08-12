Bone Thugs, Three 6 Mafia Postpone Joint Tour to 2026

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have postponed their “Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia Tour” with Three 6 Mafia to April 2026, just days before the tour was scheduled to begin.

The group confirmed in a statement that the tour is “postponed NOT canceled” and will officially launch in April 2026. One previously announced show, scheduled for August 21 in Rogers, Arkansas, will still take place.

Instead of the full tour, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will perform in “select cities” for the remainder of 2025 while working on new music. The group said they will release a new single in the coming weeks and are preparing a new album.

The “Thuggish-Ruggish-Mafia Tour” was originally planned as part of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s 30th anniversary celebration. The run was set to stop in cities such as Indianapolis, Virginia Beach, Charlotte, Nashville, Jacksonville and Dallas before wrapping up on October 4 in California at Toyota Pavilion at Concord.