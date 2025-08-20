Boots In The Park tickets on sale in San Juan Capistrano at Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park

Boots In The Park featuring Miranda Lambert, Justin Moore, and Ian Munsick will bring a day of country music to Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park in San Juan Capistrano, California, on Oct. 18, 2025. This outdoor festival event combines chart-topping stars with the scenic setting of Southern California.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue box office or via ScoreBig, where country fans can enjoy tickets with no hidden fees. With Lambert leading the lineup, fans will hear hits like “The House That Built Me” alongside Justin Moore’s arena-ready anthems and Ian Munsick’s fresh, western-inspired sound.

Boots In The Park has become a major stop for country fans across the West Coast, blending food, drinks, and live performances into a full-day experience. This San Juan Capistrano date promises a vibrant mix of music and festival atmosphere, perfect for groups and families.

Shop for Boots In The Park tickets at Rancho Mission Viejo Riding Park on October 18, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Boots In The Park tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.