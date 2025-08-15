Boston Celtics vs. Minnesota Timberwolves tickets on sale at TD Garden

Boston Celtics will face the Minnesota Timberwolves at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 22, 2026. This NBA matchup pits two playoff-caliber squads against each other in front of one of the league’s most passionate fan bases.

Tickets for the March 22 contest are on sale now. Fans can secure seats through the TD Garden box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden service fees.

The Celtics, led by their All-Star core, will be looking to defend their home floor against the Timberwolves’ dynamic lineup. With postseason positioning potentially at stake, expect a game filled with intensity, strategy, and highlight-reel plays.

Boston basketball fans won’t want to miss this showdown between two of the NBA’s most exciting rosters.

