Bourbon & Beyond, Louder Than Life Add Amusement Park, New Stages for 2025

Louisville’s Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life festivals will see major upgrades in 2025, as producer Danny Wimmer Presents expands the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center and adds new amenities, including free access to rides at Kentucky Kingdom.

The expansion follows DWP’s recently-announced, 10-year lease with Kentucky Venues to host the festivals at the site through 2035 — a move officials say underscores the events’ cultural and economic impact in Louisville. In 2024, the two festivals generated more than $33 million in economic activity and drew over 300,000 attendees.

The 2025 site enhancements include more shaded areas, expanded turf zones, an additional festival entrance, and climate-controlled spaces. All ticket holders will receive complimentary access to 18 rides at Kentucky Kingdom, including the Giant Wheel, Lightning Run roller coaster, and other fan favorites. Louder Than Life will add a seventh stage inside the amusement park, featuring 12 new acts such as XweaponX, Silly Goose, and Unearth.

Bourbon & Beyond site map | Photo via DWP

Louder Than Life site map | Photo via DWP

“With Bourbon & Beyond and Louder Than Life both growing year over year, we knew it was time for more space, more comfort, and more ways to elevate the fan experience beyond just the music,” said DWP founder Danny Wimmer. “Thanks to our collaboration with Kentucky Kingdom, an amusement park inside the festival is a truly unique addition.”

Bourbon & Beyond runs September 11-14, with headliners including The Lumineers, Phish, Jack White, Noah Kahan, and Sturgill “Johnny Blue Skies” Simpson. The four-day event will feature more than 120 artists across five stages, along with bourbon tastings, culinary demonstrations, and appearances by celebrity chefs including Chris Santos and Edward Lee.

Louder Than Life follows September 18-21, bringing more than 160 bands to seven stages. This year’s lineup includes Slayer, Rob Zombie, Avenged Sevenfold, Deftones, and Bring Me The Horizon, marking the largest lineup in the festival’s history.

Both events will take place at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville. More information is available at bourbonandbeyond.com and louderthanlifefestival.com.