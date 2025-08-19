Brandee Younger tickets on sale in Phoenix at MIM

Brandee Younger playing harp at the NoMad Jazz Festival in Manhattan in 2025 | Photo credit: BanjoZebra via Wikimedia Commons

Brandee Younger, the acclaimed harpist, will perform at the Musical Instrument Museum – Music Theater in Phoenix, Arizona, on Oct. 24, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now through the box office or ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events without hidden fees.

Recognized as one of the most innovative voices on the harp, Younger blends jazz, soul, and classical influences. Her Phoenix concert will showcase her boundary-pushing artistry, giving audiences an unforgettable evening at the Musical Instrument Museum.

Shop for Brandee Younger tickets at Musical Instrument Museum – Music Theater on October 24, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Brandee Younger tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.