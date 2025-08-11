Brandon Davis, Diamond Rio Lead 2025 Hamilton County Fair Concert Lineup

The Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair will return November 7-9 with a music lineup featuring Chattanooga native Brandon Davis and GRAMMY-winning country band Diamond Rio, among others.

This year’s fair will take place at the 2,100-acre McDonald Farm in Sale Creek, marking the second year at its new venue. Alongside the concerts, visitors can expect amusement rides, a rodeo, fireworks, agricultural exhibits, the Paul Bunyan Lumberjack Show, and the return of the Racing Pigs.

“The Little Debbie Hamilton County Fair brings our community together through music, tradition, and shared memories,” fair president Karen Shostak said in a statement. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the farm.”

The 2025 concert schedule includes:

Brandon Davis – Contemporary country singer and social media personality who rose to fame with viral TikTok covers before launching a career in original music.

General admission includes unlimited access to amusement rides — a rarity among Tennessee county fairs. Parking is free, and children 10 and under are admitted at no cost. Discounts are available for veterans, active military, seniors, first responders, and teachers.

Tickets and additional information are available at hamiltontnfair.com.