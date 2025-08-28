Brandy and Monica tickets on sale in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena

Brandy, Monica, Coco Jones, and Muni Long will bring an unforgettable night of R&B to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 24, 2025. Fans can expect a celebration of soulful vocals and chart-topping hits from four powerful performers.

Tickets for the October 24 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Bridgestone Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which provides tickets with no hidden fees.

Brandy and Monica, known for their iconic duet “The Boy Is Mine,” continue to shine with solo success. They are joined by rising stars Coco Jones and Muni Long, who bring fresh energy to the stage. The combination of legends and newcomers creates a lineup that promises to captivate Nashville audiences.

Don’t miss this one-night-only concert showcasing some of R&B’s most celebrated voices.

