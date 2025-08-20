Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ to Welcome Back Ainsley Melham for Limited Run

Ainsley Melham is set to make his return to Broadway this month, reprising the title role in Disney’s “Aladdin” at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

The Australian actor, who first stepped into the role on Broadway in 2019, will take the stage once again for a limited engagement beginning August 26 and running through November 30. Melham succeeds Adi Roy, who will deliver his final performance on August 24.

The current Broadway company features Roy in the title role, with Michael James Scott as Genie, alongside Sonya Balsara as Jasmine and Dennis Stowe as Jafar.

Supporting roles include Jacob Ben-Shmuel, Colt Prattes, and Michael Schimmele as Aladdin’s trio of friends Omar, Kassim, and Babkak, JC Montgomery as the Sultan and Don Darryl Rivera reprising his long-running turn as Iago. Standbys include Caleb B. Barnett, Wes Hart, and Marcus M. Martin.

The musical is directed and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw with music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Chad Beguelin, who also wrote the book and additional lyrics.

Notably, earlier this month, “Aladdin” officially became the 14th longest-running Broadway show in history. Since opening in 2014, the musical has been performed for more than 6.5 million theatergoers at the New Amsterdam and remains a consistent presence among the top-grossing Broadway shows.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit Broadway’s official “Aladdin” website.