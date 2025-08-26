Bruno Mars to Celebrate New Year’s with Las Vegas Shows at Dolby Live

Bruno Mars will close out 2025 in Las Vegas with two special concerts at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The singer confirmed performances for December 30 and 31, adding to his long-running residency at the venue.

The New Year’s concerts join previously announced fall shows and mark the latest addition to Mars’ schedule. He is also slated to perform August 26, 27, 30 and 21, followed by three September performances on the 3, 5 and 6.

Notably, Mars has been a regular presence at Dolby Live since 2016, performing more than 100 shows at the theater.

Tickets for the newly announced shows will be released in stages. An artist pre-sale and MGM room package pre-sale open Wednesday, August 27, at 10 a.m. PT. Live Nation will follow with a pre-sale on Thursday, August 28, at 10 a.m. PT using the code RHYTHM. General public sales begin Friday, August 29, at 10 a.m. PT through Ticketmaster.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Mars’ official website.

A list of Dolby Live Park MGM residency dates can be found below:

August 26 – Dolby Live at Park MGM – Las Vegas, NV

August 27– Dolby Live at Park MGM – Las Vegas, NV

August 30– Dolby Live at Park MGM – Las Vegas, NV

August 31– Dolby Live at Park MGM – Las Vegas, NV

September 3– Dolby Live at Park MGM – Las Vegas, NV

September 5– Dolby Live at Park MGM – Las Vegas, NV

September 6– Dolby Live at Park MGM – Las Vegas, NV

December 30– Dolby Live at Park MGM – Las Vegas, NV

December 31– Dolby Live at Park MGM – Las Vegas, NV