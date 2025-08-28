Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets tickets on sale in Buffalo at KeyBank Center

Buffalo Sabres will face the Columbus Blue Jackets in two matchups at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. Fans can see the action on October 28, 2025, and again on April 9, 2026, as these Eastern Conference rivals meet on the ice.

Tickets for both games are available now at the KeyBank Center box office and online at ScoreBig, where fans can purchase tickets with no hidden fees.

The Sabres, backed by a passionate home crowd, will look to secure key wins as they battle through the season. The Blue Jackets, bringing speed and determination, promise to make both games competitive. With the intensity of NHL hockey and the excitement of divisional play, these matchups are must-see events for fans in Buffalo.

Don’t miss the chance to experience live hockey as the Sabres and Blue Jackets clash at one of the league’s most vibrant arenas.

Game Dates:

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.