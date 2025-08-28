Calgary Flames vs. Boston Bruins tickets on sale in Calgary at Scotiabank Saddledome

New York Islanders at Calgary Flames' Scotiabank Superdome. Photo by Daniel via Wikimedia Commons

Calgary Flames will take on the Boston Bruins at Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, on December 29, 2025. The inter-conference matchup brings together two Original Six rivals in an exciting night of NHL hockey.

Tickets for the December 29 game are available now. Fans can purchase at the Scotiabank Saddledome box office or online at ScoreBig, which offers seats to major events with no hidden ticket fees.

The Flames will look to use their home-ice advantage against a strong Bruins squad known for their grit and defensive play. Calgary fans can expect a competitive, high-energy matchup as the teams battle late in the calendar year, setting the tone for the stretch run toward the playoffs.

Don’t miss the chance to experience one of hockey’s classic rivalries in Calgary this winter.

