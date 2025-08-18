Calgary Flames vs. Golden Knights tickets on sale at Saddledome

Calgary Flames fans will get two exciting chances to see their team battle the Vegas Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome this season. The first showdown is set for October 14, 2025, followed by a late-season clash on December 20, 2025.

Tickets for both games are on sale now. While the Saddledome box office remains one option, ScoreBig offers tickets with no hidden fees, giving hockey fans affordable access to one of the NHL’s fiercest matchups.

The Flames and Golden Knights have developed a spirited rivalry in the Western Conference. Vegas’ recent rise to Stanley Cup champion status ensures every meeting carries extra weight, while Calgary’s mix of veteran leadership and youthful talent keeps fans fired up for every home game.

With the Saddledome’s electric atmosphere, fans can expect high-intensity action from puck drop to the final horn. Whether you’re there for the October meeting or the pre-holiday December clash, both games promise to showcase NHL hockey at its best.

Flames vs. Golden Knights at Scotiabank Saddledome

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Calgary Flames vs. Vegas Golden Knights tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.