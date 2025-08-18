Carolina Hurricanes tickets on sale in Raleigh at Lenovo Center

Carolina Hurricanes will host the New York Islanders in two upcoming matchups at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. Fans can catch the action on Oct. 30, 2025, and again on Apr. 4, 2026, as the Metropolitan Division rivals clash in front of one of the NHL’s most passionate fan bases.

Tickets for both Raleigh games are on sale now. They are available at the Lenovo Center box office or at ScoreBig, which provides tickets without hidden service fees.

The Hurricanes have become one of the league’s most competitive teams, backed by the raucous “Caniacs.” Meetings with the Islanders always provide intensity, as both teams battle for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.

Upcoming Hurricanes vs. Islanders Games

