Celebrating the Guitar tickets on sale in Phoenix at Musical Instrument Museum

Celebrating the Guitar – Roberto-Venn Anniversary Concert comes to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix, Arizona, on November 14, 2025, honoring decades of guitar craftsmanship and musical artistry.

Tickets for the November 14 performance are available now. Get them at the Musical Instrument Museum box office or through ScoreBig, where you’ll find tickets with no hidden fees.

This special concert brings together acclaimed guitarists and musicians to celebrate the legacy of the Roberto-Venn School of Luthiery, renowned for producing some of the finest guitars and luthiers in the world.

Phoenix audiences will enjoy a night of exceptional musicianship and diverse guitar styles, all within the intimate and acoustically rich setting of the Musical Instrument Museum.

Shop for Celebrating the Guitar tickets at Musical Instrument Museum on November 14, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Celebrating the Guitar tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.