CG5 tickets on sale in Atlanta at Terminal West

CG5 will take the stage at Terminal West At King Plow Arts Center in Atlanta on November 6, 2025. The viral sensation, known for his eclectic mix of pop, electronic, and internet-inspired anthems, is set to bring his unique style to fans in Georgia.

Tickets for the Nov. 6 concert are available now. Purchase through the Terminal West box office or via ScoreBig, which offers seats without hidden fees.

CG5, whose tracks have garnered millions of views on YouTube and streams across digital platforms, combines catchy melodies with bold visuals and fan-driven energy. His shows are immersive, high-energy, and uniquely tied to internet culture.

Terminal West’s intimate setting provides the perfect backdrop for CG5’s live performance, giving fans an up-close experience with one of the most innovative young creators in music today.

Shop for CG5 tickets at Terminal West on November 6, 2025

