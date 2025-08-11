Chance the Rapper Announces 15-Date ‘And We Back Tour’

Chance the Rapper will hit the road this fall for a 15-date North American run in support of his upcoming album Star Line.

The “And We Back Tour” begins September 26 in Houston, Texas. From there, the artist is set to make stops in cities such as New Orleans, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Toronto, Washington D.C., Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, San Francisco, Highland and Las Vegas before wrapping up on October 20 in Los Angeles.

Star Line, due out August 15, is Chance’s first studio album since 2019’s The Big Day. In July, he released the lead single “Tree,” featuring Lil Wayne and Smino.

To stay up-to-date on the latest details and announcements, including presale opportunities, fans can visit the rapper’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

September 26 – Houston, TX

September 27 – New Orleans, LA

September 29 – Atlanta, GA

October 1 – Philadelphia, PA

October 2 – New York, NY

October 4 – Boston, MA

October 6 – Toronto, ON

October 8 – Washington, DC

October 10 – Chicago, IL

October 12 – Denver, CO

October 14 – Phoenix, AZ

October 16 – San Francisco, CA

October 17 – HIghland, CA

October 18 – Las Vegas, NV

October 20 – Los Angeles, CA