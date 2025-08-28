Chaparelle tickets on sale in Atlanta at Terminal West

Chaparelle will headline Terminal West in Atlanta on November 5, 2025. The pop-rock act will bring their melodic hooks and energetic stage presence to the popular venue for a fall performance.

Tickets for the Nov. 5 show are available now. Fans may purchase at the Terminal West box office or through ScoreBig, which guarantees tickets without hidden service fees.

Known for their catchy songwriting and engaging performances, Chaparelle have been building momentum on the indie circuit. Their Atlanta stop offers fans the opportunity to hear both new material and crowd favorites in a live setting.

Terminal West, known for hosting some of the city’s most dynamic up-and-coming acts, provides the perfect backdrop for Chaparelle’s polished yet heartfelt sound. Expect a night of music that blends contemporary pop with classic rock influences.

