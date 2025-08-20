Cheap Trick Reveal Fall 2025 Tour Dates

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick are hitting the road this summer and fall at state fairs, theaters, and arenas, plus select dates supporting Heart on their Royal Flush tour.

The trek kicks-off August 20 at the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck, New York, and will take Cheap Trick across the country through December. Stops include fairs in Oregon and Colorado, intimate California theaters, and a return to Japan with shows in Osaka and Tokyo. The band will also join Heart for arena dates in Anaheim, Seattle, Omaha, Green Bay, and more.

Tickets are rolling out this week, beginning with an artist pre-sale on August 20 at 10 a.m. local time using code CTLIVE via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale follows Thursday (August 21) at 10 a.m. local time with code RHYTHM. General on-sale begins Friday (August 22) at 10 a.m. ET. For complete details, visit Cheap Trick’s official website. Fans can also find Cheap Trick Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees that are common on other resale marketplaces.

Formed in Rockford, Illinois in the 1970s, Cheap Trick have built a lasting legacy with classic rock staples like “I Want You to Want Me” and “Surrender.”

Find Cheap Trick’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Aug 20, 2025 Dutchess County Fair – Rhinebeck, NY Aug 21, 2025 New York State Fair – Syracuse, NY Aug 28, 2025 Oregon State Fair – LB Day Amphitheatre – Salem, OR Aug 31, 2025 Colorado State Fair – Pueblo, CO Sep 19, 2025 The Guild Theatre – Menlo Park, CA Sep 20, 2025 Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort – Napa, CA Sep 29, 2025 Grand Cube – Osaka, JP Oct 1, 2025 Budokan – Tokyo, JP Oct 11, 2025 Seascape Resort Golf Club & Tennis Resort – Miramar Beach, FL Oct 12, 2025 Oxford Performing Arts Center – Oxford, AL Oct 21, 2025 The Paramount – Huntington, NY Oct 22, 2025 Wind Creek Bethlehem – Wind Creek Event Center – Bethlehem, PA Oct 24, 2025 Hard Rock Live – Atlantic City, NJ Oct 25, 2025 Lynn Memorial Auditorium – Lynn, MA Nov 9, 2025 Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino – The Showroom – Chandler, AZ Nov 11, 2025 Golden State Theatre – Monterey, CA Nov 14, 2025 Grand Sierra Resort and Casino – Reno, NV Nov 16, 2025 Turlock Community Theatre – Turlock, CA Nov 18, 2025 Honda Center – Anaheim, CA * Nov 23, 2025 Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle, WA * Dec 2, 2025 Baxter Arena – Omaha, NE * Dec 4, 2025 Reach Center – Green Bay, WI * Dec 5, 2025 The Sylvee – Madison, WI Dec 7, 2025 Vibrant Music Hall – Waukee, IA

* = supporting Heart

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.