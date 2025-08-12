Chezile & Zinadelphia tickets on sale in San Antonio at Paper Tiger

Chezile teams up with Zinadelphia for a night of soulful alternative sounds at Paper Tiger in San Antonio, Texas, on October 4, 2025. Fans can expect a fusion of heartfelt lyrics, smooth vocals, and genre-bending instrumentation.

Tickets are on sale now at the Paper Tiger box office and online through ScoreBig, where there are no hidden ticket fees.

This pairing brings together two rising artists whose music blends elements of R&B, indie, and alternative styles. The intimate venue will provide a close-up concert experience, allowing the audience to connect with the artists on a deeper level.

San Antonio’s Paper Tiger is known for its vibrant live music scene, making it an ideal backdrop for this one-night-only performance. Fans should act quickly to secure their spots.

