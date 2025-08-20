Chicago – The Musical tickets on sale in Albuquerque at Popejoy Hall

Chicago – The Musical brings its iconic Broadway production to Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque, New Mexico, with a week of performances Nov. 13–16, 2025. Audiences will experience the dazzling spectacle of Roxie Hart, Velma Kelly, and the legendary songs that have captivated theatergoers for decades.

Tickets for these shows are on sale now. Purchase at the Popejoy Hall box office or through ScoreBig, where tickets to major events are available with no hidden fees. The production’s signature blend of jazz, crime, and show-stopping choreography has made Chicago one of the longest-running musicals in history.

From unforgettable numbers like “All That Jazz” to “Cell Block Tango,” fans in Albuquerque can enjoy a Broadway classic without leaving town. Whether you’re a longtime theater lover or seeing the show for the first time, Chicago delivers an unforgettable night of live entertainment.

Show Dates

