Chicago – The Musical tickets on sale in Lexington

Chicago – The Musical brings its razzle-dazzle to the Lexington Opera House on March 21, 2026, for a 1 p.m. matinee. The long-running Broadway hit pairs Fosse-inspired choreography with a jazzy score and a sharp, satirical look at fame, fortune, and tabloid headlines—perfect for a weekend afternoon at one of Kentucky’s most elegant theaters.

Tickets are on sale now at the Lexington Opera House box office and on ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees. Lock in great seats without surprise add-ons at checkout, whether you prefer a close-up orchestra view or a sweeping balcony perspective.

With iconic numbers like “Cell Block Tango” and “All That Jazz,” the touring production delivers big vocals, tight dance ensembles, and a witty story that keeps audiences smiling. Downtown dining and easy parking make planning your matinee simple—arrive early and make a day of it.

Shop for Chicago – The Musical tickets at Lexington Opera House on March 21, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Chicago – The Musical tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.