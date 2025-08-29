Chicago Wolves vs. Colorado Eagles tickets on sale at Allstate Arena

Chicago Wolves will host the Colorado Eagles at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on back-to-back games February 14–15, 2026. The American Hockey League matchup brings competitive action to Chicago-area hockey fans eager to see their team on home ice.

Tickets for both games are available now. Fans may purchase directly from the Allstate Arena box office, or through ScoreBig.

The Chicago Wolves have built a tradition of excellence in the AHL, consistently competing for championships and cultivating NHL-caliber talent. The Colorado Eagles, a formidable opponent, promise to bring intensity to the series, ensuring fans experience fast-paced hockey at its finest.

Upcoming Rosemont Matchups

