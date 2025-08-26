Chicago Wolves vs. Texas Stars tickets on sale Feb. 21 in Rosemont

Chicago Wolves return to Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, to face the Texas Stars on February 21, 2026. With the AHL season heating up, this late-winter battle is sure to deliver edge-of-your-seat hockey action.

Tickets for the Feb. 21 contest are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Allstate Arena box office or via ScoreBig, where hockey tickets are sold without hidden fees.

The Wolves, consistently among the league’s top performers, will look to defend home ice against the Stars, a Texas-based rival bringing speed and power to Rosemont. For fans in Chicagoland, these Wolves–Stars clashes are can’t-miss opportunities to witness rising talent destined for the NHL.

Allstate Arena has long been the home of Chicago’s passionate AHL fan base, offering a family-friendly environment and outstanding views of the action. This Saturday evening game provides the perfect chance to cheer on the Wolves while enjoying elite-level hockey close to home.

