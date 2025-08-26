Chicago Wolves vs. Texas Stars tickets on sale in Rosemont at Allstate Arena

Chicago Wolves take on the Texas Stars at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, on January 10, 2026. This AHL showdown gives hockey fans a chance to see future NHL talent compete in a high-stakes matchup.

Tickets for the Jan. 10 game are on sale now. Fans may buy at the Allstate Arena box office or through ScoreBig, which provides hockey tickets with no hidden service charges.

The Wolves, a perennial contender in the AHL, are known for their fast-paced style and passionate fan following in the Chicago suburbs. The Texas Stars bring their own strong roster north, ensuring a competitive game filled with skill, grit, and intensity.

Allstate Arena offers a great setting for live hockey, where fans are close to the ice and every check, shot, and goal can be felt in the stands. This Saturday night contest makes for an exciting evening for hockey fans of all ages.

Shop for Chicago Wolves vs. Texas Stars tickets at Allstate Arena on January 10, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Chicago Wolves vs. Texas Stars tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.