Chris Botti tickets on sale in Phoenix at Musical Instrument Museum

Chris Botti will perform at the Musical Instrument Museum – Music Theater in Phoenix, Arizona, on Nov. 21, 2025. Known as one of the world’s premier jazz trumpeters, Botti delivers a unique blend of jazz, classical, and pop influences that has captivated audiences worldwide.

Tickets for the Nov. 21 concert are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the venue box office, or through ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden service fees on ticket sales.

Botti’s career has spanned decades, earning Grammy recognition and collaborations with icons ranging from Sting to Andrea Bocelli. His performances are celebrated for their intimacy and virtuosity, creating an unforgettable night for fans of all genres.

Phoenix concertgoers are in for an extraordinary evening of music in one of the city’s most intimate and acoustically rich theaters.

