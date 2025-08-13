Chris Lake tickets on sale in Seattle at WAMU Theater

Chris Lake brings his high-energy house music to WAMU Theater at Lumen Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, on Dec. 20, 2025, at 7 p.m. Known for club anthems and festival-ready drops, Lake’s live sets pair big rhythms with sleek production.

Tickets for the Dec. 20 show are on sale now. Purchase at the venue box office or via ScoreBig, where fans can secure tickets to major events with no hidden fees—straightforward pricing for a hassle-free checkout.

Expect a night of pulsing basslines, crisp transitions, and crowd-pleasing favorites from across Lake’s catalog. WAMU Theater’s spacious floor and powerful sound system make it a top Northwest stop for dance music, giving fans room to move and an immersive audio experience. Gather your crew, plan transit or rideshare, and be ready for a big night in SoDo.

With Seattle’s strong electronic scene, this pre-holiday date is poised to be one of the city’s standout dance events of the season.

Chris Lake at WAMU Theater at Lumen Field Event Center on December 20, 2025

