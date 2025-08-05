Chris Young Announces 15-Date Acoustic Christmas Tour

Chris Young has announced plans for his first-ever holiday tour, titled “It Must Be Christmas – An Acoustic Evening with Chris Young.”

The 15-date tour will feature acoustic performances of songs from his 2016 holiday album, It Must Be Christmas.

The tour is slated to kick off on November 20 in Cedar Rapids, IA, at Paramount Theater. From there, the singer is set to make stops in cities such as Joliet, IL, Wisconsin Dells, WI, Cincinnati, OH, Nashville, TN, Warren, OH, Westbury, NY, and Montclair, NJ before his final performance on December 20 in Wallingford, CT at Toyota Oakdale Theatre.

“Christmas is probably my favorite holiday,” said Young in a press release. “Music was always heavily tied to the spirit of the season for me, so I can’t wait to celebrate that feeling with everyone out on the road this year.”

Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, August 8 at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Young’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Nov. 20 – Cedar Rapids, IA, Paramount Theater

Nov. 21 – Joliet, IL, Rialto Square Theatre

Nov. 22 – Saginaw, MI, Dow Event Center Theater

Nov. 29 – Wisconsin Dells, WI, Crystal Grand Music Theatre

Nov. 30 – Cincinnati, OH, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

Dec. 4 – Wabash, IN, Ford Theater (Honeywell Center)

Dec. 5 – Nashville, IN, Brown County Music Center

Dec. 6 – Warren, OH, Packard Music Hall

Dec. 11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA, The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Dec. 12 – Lowell, MA, Lowell Memorial Auditorium

Dec. 13 – Bensalem, PA, Xcite Center at Parx Casino

Dec. 17 – Tysons, VA, Capital One Hall

Dec. 18 – Westbury, NY, Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair

Dec. 19 – Montclair, NJ, The Wellmont Theater

Dec. 20 – Wallingford, CT, Toyota Oakdale Theatre