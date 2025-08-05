Chris Young Announces 15-Date Acoustic Christmas Tour

Chris Young has announced plans for his first-ever holiday tour, titled “It Must Be Christmas – An Acoustic Evening with Chris Young.”
The 15-date tour will feature acoustic performances of songs from his 2016 holiday album, It Must Be Christmas.
The tour is slated to kick off on November 20 in Cedar Rapids, IA, at Paramount Theater. From there, the singer is set to make stops in cities such as Joliet, IL, Wisconsin Dells, WI, Cincinnati, OH, Nashville, TN, Warren, OH, Westbury, NY, and Montclair, NJ before his final performance on December 20 in Wallingford, CT at Toyota Oakdale Theatre.
| RELATED: Lady A Schedules 12-Date Christmas Tour for 2025 |
“Christmas is probably my favorite holiday,” said Young in a press release. “Music was always heavily tied to the spirit of the season for me, so I can’t wait to celebrate that feeling with everyone out on the road this year.”
Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, August 8 at 10 a.m. local time.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit Young’s official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Chris Young It Must Be Christmas – An Acoustic Evening with Chris Young Tour Dates
Nov. 20 – Cedar Rapids, IA, Paramount Theater
Nov. 21 – Joliet, IL, Rialto Square Theatre
Nov. 22 – Saginaw, MI, Dow Event Center Theater
Nov. 29 – Wisconsin Dells, WI, Crystal Grand Music Theatre
Nov. 30 – Cincinnati, OH, Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati
Dec. 4 – Wabash, IN, Ford Theater (Honeywell Center)
Dec. 5 – Nashville, IN, Brown County Music Center
Dec. 6 – Warren, OH, Packard Music Hall
Dec. 11 – Wilkes-Barre, PA, The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Dec. 12 – Lowell, MA, Lowell Memorial Auditorium
Dec. 13 – Bensalem, PA, Xcite Center at Parx Casino
Dec. 17 – Tysons, VA, Capital One Hall
Dec. 18 – Westbury, NY, Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair
Dec. 19 – Montclair, NJ, The Wellmont Theater
Dec. 20 – Wallingford, CT, Toyota Oakdale Theatre