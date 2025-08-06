Chris Young tickets on sale in Bensalem at Xcite Center

By Madeline Page 37 minutes ago

Chris Young brings his platinum repertoire to Xcite Center at Parx Casino in Bensalem, Pa., on Dec. 13, 2025 at 8 p.m.

Grab tickets on property or through ScoreBig for all-in pricing.

The casino ballroom’s 1,500-seat capacity means even back-row fans are within 200 feet of Young’s smooth vocals—rare proximity for a multi-time award winner.

Shop for Chris Young tickets at Xcite Center on Dec. 13, 2025

