Chris Young tickets on sale in Cincinnati at Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom

Chris Young rolls into the Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom on Nov. 30, 2025 at 7 p.m., bringing arena-sized country hooks to an upscale club setting in the Queen City.

Admission is available at the casino box office and via ScoreBig, where buyers dodge service-charge surprises.

Young’s current single continues his streak of 13 No. 1 hits, and his live band weaves steel guitar with pop-leaning polish—perfect for Hard Rock’s state-of-the-art sound system. Expect a few holiday tunes as the calendar flips to December.

Shop for Chris Young tickets at Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom on Nov. 30, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Chris Young tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.