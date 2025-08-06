Chris Young tickets on sale in Cincinnati at Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom

By Madeline Page 47 minutes ago

Chris Young rolls into the Hard Rock Cincinnati Ballroom on Nov. 30, 2025 at 7 p.m., bringing arena-sized country hooks to an upscale club setting in the Queen City.

Admission is available at the casino box office and via ScoreBig, where buyers dodge service-charge surprises.

Young’s current single continues his streak of 13 No. 1 hits, and his live band weaves steel guitar with pop-leaning polish—perfect for Hard Rock’s state-of-the-art sound system. Expect a few holiday tunes as the calendar flips to December.

