Chris Young tickets on sale in Joliet at Rialto Square Theatre

Chris Young will bring his chart-topping country catalog to Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet, Illinois, on Nov. 21, 2025 at 7:30 p.m. Fans can expect a set packed with radio staples like “Tomorrow,” “Losing Sleep” and his recent hit “Famous Friends.”

Tickets are on sale now through the Rialto box office, but those looking to avoid hidden fees can secure seats at ScoreBig, where pricing is always transparent.

The Tennessee native is a Grand Ole Opry member and winner of multiple ACM and CMT awards. He topped the Billboard Country Albums chart with “I’m Comin’ Over” and continues to fill arenas with his smooth baritone and feel-good stage presence.

Rialto Square Theatre’s intimate setting promises crisp acoustics and unobstructed sight lines—ideal for sing-along moments when Young reaches back to early favorites like “Gettin’ You Home.” Country fans across Chicagoland won’t want to miss the chance to see him up close before his next arena trek.

Shop for Chris Young tickets at Rialto Square Theatre on Nov. 21, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Chris Young tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.