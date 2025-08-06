Chris Young tickets on sale in Lowell at Lowell Memorial Auditorium

Country hitmaker Chris Young headlines Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Dec. 12, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available via the Auditorium and ScoreBig, where buyers skip hidden fees.

Young’s New England appearances are rare, and the 2,800-seat auditorium promises an intimate alternative to the typical arena stop. Expect plenty of crowd interaction when he rolls through “Raised on Country.”

Shop for Chris Young tickets at Lowell Memorial Auditorium on Dec. 12, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Chris Young tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.