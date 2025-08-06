Chris Young tickets on sale in Nashville (IN) at Brown County Music Center

Country chart-topper Chris Young brings his smooth baritone to Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana, on Dec. 5, 2025 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are moving fast at the venue and on ScoreBig, which lists them with no hidden fees.

Young’s years on the road have honed a powerhouse live show that balances tender ballads with boot-stomping anthems like “Aw Naw.” The 2,000-seat Brown County hall offers pristine acoustics, ensuring every fiddle lick rings true.

Shop for Chris Young tickets at Brown County Music Center on Dec. 5, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Chris Young tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.