Chris Young tickets on sale in Wallingford at Toyota Oakdale Theatre

By Madeline Page 43 minutes ago

Chris Young closes out his 2025 holiday run at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford, Connecticut, on Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Secure tickets at the Oakdale box office or ScoreBig, where there are zero hidden fees.

The 4,500-seat amphitheater-style venue delivers booming sound and clear sight lines—ideal for the high-energy finale of “Raised on Country.”

Shop for Chris Young tickets at Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Dec. 20, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Chris Young tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.