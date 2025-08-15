CircoLoco Returns to New York This Halloween with Star DJ Roster

CircoLoco will return to New York City this Halloween for a two-night house and techno takeover, teaming once again with longtime U.S. partner Teksupport.

The global nightlife brand will host the event October 31 and November 1, 2025, bringing its Ibiza-born underground club culture back to what it calls the “global nightlife capital” with an extensive roster of international DJs and producers.

Night One on Halloween will feature Keinemusik members &ME and Rampa, Turkish-Italian multi-instrumentalist Carlita, Amsterdam’s Job Jobse, Giegling affiliate Konstantin, Berlin-based Map.ache, eclectic selector Palms Trax, and high-energy UK duo Prospa.

The second night will spotlight Bedouin, Parisian DJ Chloé Caillet, Amsterdam deep house artist Chris Stussy, minimal techno figure Francesco Del Garda, Italian techno veteran Marco Carola, and Detroit’s Seth Troxler.

Founded in 1999 as a Monday after-hours party at Ibiza’s DC-10, CircoLoco has become a global fixture, producing events worldwide and launching CircoLoco Records in partnership with Rockstar Games. Its no-frills approach and forward-thinking curation have made it a staple in underground electronic music culture, with collaborations spanning fashion, art, and technology.

Teksupport, founded by Rob Toma, has spent the past decade reshaping New York’s nightlife scene through unconventional venues, large-scale productions, and partnerships with major global dance brands. The company produces events across the country, often merging music with art and fashion for immersive experiences.

Register for access to presale tickets here.