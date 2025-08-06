Cirque Du Soleil – Twas The Night Before brings its high-flying holiday cheer back to the Windy City for a limited engagement at The Chicago Theatre from December 11–28, 2025. The festive production, inspired by Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem, blends Cirque’s signature acrobatics with a toe-tapping soundtrack and enough yuletide sparkle to delight audiences of every age.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now. Seats may be purchased directly at The Chicago Theatre box office, but fans eager to avoid surprise fees can scoop them up through ScoreBig, which offers transparent, all-in pricing on major events.

First staged in Chicago in 2019, the show follows a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of Christmas through gravity-defying stunts, whimsical characters and jaw-dropping visual effects. Expect aerial straps that soar above the stage, roller-skate duets that spin at dizzying speeds and heart-pounding trampoline sequences set to modern takes on holiday classics. At just 80 minutes with no intermission, it’s tailor-made for families looking to add a little Cirque sparkle to their seasonal traditions.

The 2025 run offers a flurry of matinee and evening options, including multiple triple-show weekends leading up to Christmas Eve. Whether you’re planning a corporate outing, a festive date night or a kids-first introduction to the magic of Cirque, there’s a performance that fits every holiday calendar.

