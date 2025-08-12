Cirque Du Soleil’s Twas The Night Before tickets on sale in Chicago

Cirque Du Soleil – Twas The Night Before returns to The Chicago Theatre this December, bringing its enchanting holiday production to the heart of the Windy City. With dazzling acrobatics, whimsical characters, and a heartwarming story inspired by the beloved poem, it’s a seasonal event perfect for audiences of all ages.

Tickets for all December performances are on sale now. Purchase at The Chicago Theatre box office or online via ScoreBig, where you can secure seats with no hidden service fees.

This special holiday presentation has become a fan favorite, blending Cirque Du Soleil’s signature artistry with festive cheer. The Chicago Theatre’s historic setting adds to the magic, making it a must-see for anyone looking to celebrate the season in style.

Upcoming Performances

