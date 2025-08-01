Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘Twas The Night Before tickets on sale in Chicago

Cirque Du Soleil’s ’Twas The Night Before brings its high-flying holiday magic back to The Chicago Theatre this December, lighting up the Loop from December 11–28, 2025. The acclaimed production turns Clement Clarke Moore’s classic poem into a dazzling blend of acrobatics, whimsical characters, and jaw-dropping visuals that have delighted audiences across North America.

Tickets for every Chicago performance are on sale now. While the venue box office remains a reliable option, ScoreBig offers the same seats—with zero hidden fees—so fans can lock in savings before the rush of the season.

This family-friendly spectacular re-imagines cherished holiday moments through Cirque Du Soleil’s signature artistry. Expect gravity-defying aerial straps, festive skating sequences, and vibrant choreography set to a contemporary soundtrack that keeps all ages engaged from curtain to finale. Chicago audiences have embraced the show since its Windy City debut, making it a must-see tradition for locals and visitors alike.

Few venues frame a night of spectacle like The Chicago Theatre. Its storied marquee and ornate interior provide an atmospheric backdrop for the production’s kaleidoscopic lighting and immersive set design. With fifteen performances scheduled—including convenient matinees and evenings—there’s ample opportunity to gather friends or family for an unforgettable outing.

Plan ahead to snag the best seats and take advantage of ScoreBig’s transparent pricing. Whether you’re ushering in the holidays or looking for a winter break treat, ’Twas The Night Before delivers seasonal joy wrapped in Cirque Du Soleil’s world-class showmanship.

Show Dates & Tickets

