Common Kings tickets on sale in Las Vegas at Virgin Hotels

Common Kings will team up with The Expendables for a night of reggae-fusion in Las Vegas. The two groups bring their energetic sounds to the Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels on September 19, 2025, offering fans a chance to enjoy live music under the desert sky.

Tickets for the September 19 concert are available now. Fans can purchase through the Virgin Hotels box office or at ScoreBig, where tickets to major events come with no hidden fees.

Common Kings are known for blending reggae, R&B, and rock influences, delivering crowd-pleasing performances that highlight their dynamic stage presence. The Expendables, a California-based band, add their signature surf-rock and reggae mix, making this Las Vegas show a must-see for fans of island-inspired grooves.

The outdoor Event Lawn at Virgin Hotels provides an intimate yet vibrant setting, perfect for experiencing the energy of both bands live. Music lovers in Las Vegas can look forward to a night of upbeat hits and smooth vibes from two of the genre’s most popular touring acts.

