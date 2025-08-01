Couch tickets on sale in Los Angeles at The Fonda Theatre

Couch, Boston’s eight-piece funk-pop collective known for horn-heavy hooks and soulful harmonies, lands at Hollywood’s Fonda Theatre on Dec. 10, 2025. Recent festival buzz and a support run with Cory Wong have vaulted the group from campus gigs to 1,200-cap rooms, fueled by viral singles “Easy to Love” and “On Your Way.” :contentReference[oaicite:1]{index=1}

Tickets for the 9 p.m. show are available now via the venue—and on ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no surprise add-ons at checkout.

Couch’s live sets blend buoyant synths, jazz-trained solos and call-and-response vocals that turn crowds into choirs. Expect a preview of tracks from their forthcoming debut album Big Talk, plus playful covers that showcase the band’s a cappella roots. :contentReference[oaicite:2]{index=2}

The Fonda’s retro marquee and tiered balconies provide intimate sightlines, while its state-of-the-art sound will capture every bari-sax blast and gospel-styled riff. With only one West Coast headline announced, L.A. funk and indie-soul fans should act fast.

Shop for Couch tickets at The Fonda Theatre on December 10, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Couch tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.