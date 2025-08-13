Country Singer Ella Langley Postpones Tour for Health Reasons

Country singer Ella Langley has canceled all remaining tour dates in August, including scheduled appearances with Morgan Wallen and Riley Green, citing ongoing illness and fatigue.

In a statement posted on Instagram, Langley said she has been “fighting sickness and feeling more run down than ever” in recent weeks. She explained that after consideration, she decided to take two weeks off to rest and focus on her health.

“I want to be fully present for all the moments ahead, and I know I can’t do that without first taking care of myself,” she wrote. “Sometimes we have to listen when our bodies and hearts are telling us to slow down.”

The canceled shows include Wallen’s August 15 to 16 concerts at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Langley’s August 19 headlining date at the Listening Room in Nashville, and four August performances with Green in Montana, Idaho, and Colorado.

She plans to return to the stage September 6 for a performance at Nascar Weekend in Madison, Illinois. Later in the month, she will rejoin Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour” for two nights in Edmonton, Alberta, on September 12 to 13. Her own headlining run, “The Still Hungover Tour,” will follow in October.

Langley is currently promoting her debut album, Hungover, released in August 2024.

For more information and to stay up-to-date on the latest details, fans can visit Langley’s official website.