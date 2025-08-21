Dallas Mavericks vs. Spurs tickets on sale in Dallas at American Airlines Center

Dallas Mavericks will take on the San Antonio Spurs in two NBA showdowns at American Airlines Center this season. Fans in Dallas can catch the action on Oct. 22, 2025, and Feb. 5, 2026, as these Texas rivals battle it out on the hardwood.

Tickets for both Mavericks home games are on sale now. Fans can buy at the American Airlines Center box office or through ScoreBig, which provides tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

Dallas vs. San Antonio has long been one of the NBA’s fiercest rivalries, with every game carrying high stakes for playoff positioning and state bragging rights. These matchups are must-see events for basketball fans in North Texas.

Dallas Mavericks Home Games vs. Spurs

