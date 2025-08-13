Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild tickets on sale in Dallas at American Airlines Center

Dallas Stars will face off against the Minnesota Wild for two exciting games at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Fans can catch the action on Oct. 14, 2025, and April 9, 2026, as these NHL rivals battle on the ice.

Tickets for both dates are on sale now at the American Airlines Center box office and through ScoreBig, where hockey fans can secure seats with no hidden service fees.

The Stars, fueled by a passionate home crowd, will look to assert their dominance over the Wild in matchups that could play a key role in playoff positioning. Expect high-intensity hockey, spectacular saves, and plenty of scoring chances in each contest.

Make sure you’re part of the electric atmosphere in Dallas when these two teams meet. Whether you attend one game or both, it’s hockey at its finest.

Upcoming Games

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Dallas Stars vs. Minnesota Wild tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.